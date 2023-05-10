Main content

Israel and Gaza militants in heaviest fighting for months

Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza have traded air strikes and rocket fire.

Israel says Palestinian militants in Gaza have fired more than 400 rockets at it and that its military has hit about 110 militant targets in Gaza, in the heaviest fighting in nine months. We are live in Gaza and Jerusalem.

Also in the programme: We speak to a Canadian MP who's accused a Chinese diplomat of intimidating his family; and with the number of bodies found in a Kenyan forest rising to more than 130, we look at the country's problem with cults.

(Photo: Rockets are fired from Gaza into Israel, May 10 2023. Reuters/Mohammed Salem)

