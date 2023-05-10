Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has appeared before a court, as unrest continues across Pakistan with attacks on sites including military installations.

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan has appeared before a judge, a day after his arrest on corruption charges sparked nationwide protests.

Nearly 1,000 people have been arrested during protests, police say, since Mr Khan was held in Islamabad on charges which he denies. Our correspondent has the latest from the streets of Islamabad.

Also in the programme: with the longest and bloodiest battle of the war in Ukraine continuing in Bakhmut, how might Ukraine's planned spring offensive change the direction of the war? And we'll hear from one of the scientists behind a breakthrough on plastic eating microbes - which might change the way we recycle.

(Photo shows supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan out on the streets after violent protests broke out across the country following the former PM's arrest. Credit: Rahat Dar/EPA)