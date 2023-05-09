A jury in a New York court has determined that the former US president Donald Trump sexually abused the magazine writer E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s and then defamed her by branding her a liar. The court awarded about five million dollars in compensatory and punitive damages. But Mr Trump was found not liable for raping Ms Carroll in the dressing room of a department store. Mr Trump did not attend the two-week trial in the Manhattan federal court and has denied the accusations.

Also in the programme: former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is arrested; and Tom Hanks on his new novel

(Photo: E. Jean Carroll (C) leaves a federal court house after the jury found that former president Donald J. Trump was liable for sexually abusing and defaming her but not liable for raping her in the sexual assault and defamation civil lawsuit Carroll had brought against him in New York. CREDIT: EPA/JUSTIN LANE)