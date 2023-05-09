Israel kills three Palestinian militants and ten civilians in overnight Gaza airstrikes - what does this mean for the Islamic Jihad group and for Israel?

At least 13 Palestinians, including three commanders of the militant group Islamic Jihad, have been killed in Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip.

Israel said it had launched an operation targeting militants who posed an imminent threat to its citizens. Islamic Jihad has vowed revenge and Gaza-based militants are expected to respond with rocket fire into Israel. What does this escalation mean for the Islamic Jihad group and for Israel?

Also in the programme: Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan is arrested amid chaotic scenes; a Saudi diplomat tells us about the Sudan ceasefire talks being hosted in Jeddah, and London's police force expresses "regret" over the arrest of anti-monarchy protestors ahead of the coronation. Plus, is the Turkish president's iron grip on power rusting with elections next Sunday?

(Photo shows a view of Gaza as an Israel airstrike hits. Credit: Getty Images)