Epidemic of looting amid Sudan conflict
As violence continues in Sudan, looting is causing shortages of basic supplies. We'll hear from an activist just outside the capital Khartoum, about what she's seen and why she has stayed where she is.
Also in the programme: Serbia's amnesty on illegal arms has seen around 1,500 weapons returned anonymously, as protests against the government's handling of two mass shootings take place in the capital Belgrade; and the American opera singer Grace Bumbry has died, aged 86.
(Picture: Smoke billows in Sudan's capital Khartoum. Picture credit: AFP)
Today 20:06GMT
