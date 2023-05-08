Main content

Another overnight airstrike on Ukraine

For the fourth time this month Russia attacks Ukrainian cities from the air.

Russia has launched its biggest wave of drone attacks on Ukraine in months, with ten regions targeted overnight, and at least three civilians killed. We hear from the capital Kyiv and an analysis of the weapons and Russia’s latest strategy.

Also on the programme; Saudi Arabia hosts talks for a ceasefire in Sudan but will there be peace anytime soon?, and we hear what the coronation of a new king means for one Caribbean nation. Plus Scientists are developing a test to determine whether you are too tired to drive.

(Photo: Night shelling on the outskirts of Odessa during the fourth air attack by Russians in a month, Credit: EPA/OPERATIONAL COMMAND SOUTH HANDOUT)

