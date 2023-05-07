The Arab League has readmitted Syria after more than a decade of suspension, as countries in the region push to normalise ties with President Bashar al-Assad. We hear from a former member of the Syrian opposition who is disappointed that Syria has been let back in.

Also in the programme: at least seven people have been killed and several others injured when an SUV mowed people down near a shelter for migrants in Brownsville, Texas; and Ukrainian officials have said Russia has sparked a "mad panic" by evacuating a town near the contested Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

(Picture: Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in August 12, 2020. Picture credit: The Syrian Arab News Agency)