IAEA boss warns of 'catastrophe' in Ukraine

The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, warns of 'catastrophe' at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine.

The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, warns of 'catastrophe' at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine. He urges warring parties to get 'back to their senses' and agree over a 'set of principles' to protect reactors.

Also in the programme: YouTubers in Turkey's election; and the EU's plan to regulate AI.

(Picture: A motorcade transporting the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expert mission, escorted by the Russian military, arrives at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, March 29, 2023. credit: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko)

