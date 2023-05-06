Charles and Camilla were crowned as King and Queen in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London. It was attended by royals, political leaders and celebrities.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla have waved at crowds and watched a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London after their Coronation at Westminster Abbey. They were joined by other members of the Royal Family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children. We hear reflections from people in Commonwealth countries and from a friend of the new King.

Also in the programme: representatives from Sudan's warring armies have arrived in Saudi Arabia for their first face-to-face negotiation.

(Photo: King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their Coronation ceremony. Credit: Jeff Overs/BBC)