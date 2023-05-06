The King and Queen have been crowned at Westminster Abbey in London.

Britain and the Commonwealth Realm, are welcoming a new monarch, King Charles III. King Charles and Queen Camilla left Westminster Abbey in the Gold State Coach after their formal coronation ceremony on Saturday.

Also in the programme: Peace talks are due to begin in Saudi Arabia between Sudan's warring factions; and Sweden has condemned Iran following the execution of a Swedish-Iranian dissident.

(Picture: King Charles III was formally crowned as monarch. Credit: PA Media)