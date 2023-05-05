President Aleksandar Vucic said no new gun permits would be issued and existing owners would face increased background checks.

Serbia is embarking on a push to disarm the country after two mass shootings within forty-eight hours.

Also in the programme: The WHO declares that Covid 19 is no longer a global health emergency; and the Irish language as well as Welsh and Scots Gaelic, are to be used for the first time in a British royal coronation.

(A police officer guards as a Crime Scene Investigator looks for evidence at a crime scene site in the village of Dubona, near Mladenovac, Serbia. Credit: Andrej Cukic/EPA)