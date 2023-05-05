Main content

Sudan: Looting disrupts aid deliveries

As Sudan's generals carry on their vicious fight, terrified civilians flee in all directions. Our reporter has made it to the southern border. We also hear from the World Food Programme about looting.

Also in the programme: The tech journalist secretly tracked by TikTok; and how to get a knitting machine to make your satellite antenna.

(Photo: People who fled Sudan wait outside the railway station in Aswan, Egypt, Credit: Photo by Khaled Elfiq//EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

