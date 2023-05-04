Main content

Law and order breakdown in Sudan: Biden issues sanctions

The ongoing conflict triggers crime across the country’s capital.

US President Joe Biden called the fighting in Sudan a betrayal of its people and issued an executive order authorising sanctions against the warring factions. We hear from a resident of Khartoum on the rise of robberies and violence in the capital. Also on the programme: A court in the United States has found that Ed Sheeran did not copy Marvin Gaye's hit, Let's Get It On, when composing Thinking Out Loud. And the southern Italian city of Naples hopes its football team will clinch its first league title since the days of Diego Maradona.

