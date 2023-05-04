Fighting continues between the army and the RSF despite the seven-day truce.

A seven-day ceasefire, due to come into force in Sudan, appears to be in tatters as clashes continue between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The BBC’s Lyse Doucet speaks to Martin Griffiths, the UN’s aid chief, who has spoken with the two rival generals.

Also on the programme: Indigenous leaders from 12 Commonwealth countries have called on King Charles III to make a formal apology for centuries of colonialism; and the 83-year-old flautist from Northern Ireland who shared the stage with Lizzo at the Met Gala.

(IMAGE: Damaged cars and buildings in Khartoum North, 27 April CREDIT: REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/File Photo)