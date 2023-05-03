Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has denied his country carried out an alleged drone attack on the Kremlin, which Russia says was an attempt on President Vladimir Putin's life. We speak to the BBC's Russia Editor Steve Rosenberg and an advisor to Ukraine's Defence Minister. Also on the programme: thousands of refugees flee from Sudan to South Sudan, a country ill-equipped to deal with such an influx. And the growing threat of fungal diseases to food security worldwide. (Image: a still image taken from a video appearing to show a flying object exploding near the Kremlin during the alleged drone attack in Moscow. Ostorozhno Novosti/Handout via REUTERS)

