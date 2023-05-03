Main content

Russia accuses Ukraine of attempting to kill Putin

Russia accused Ukraine of attacking the Kremlin with drones overnight in a failed bid to kill President Vladimir Putin.

Russia claims it has foiled an attempt by Ukraine to assassinate President Putin with a drone strike on the Kremlin.

Also in the programme: South Sudan's foreign minister on bringing peace to Sudan; and US Surgeon General warns of the dangers of loneliness.

(Picture: Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the development of unmanned aircraft, at the Rudnyovo industrial park in Moscow, Russia April 27, 2023. Credit: Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin)

