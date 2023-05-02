Main content
New seven-day ceasefire agreed in Sudan
A new ceasefire is set to start on Thursday but other ceasefires have failed to hold.
Violence has forced roughly 100,000 people to flee Sudan's borders. We speak to one Khartoum resident about what life is like there at the moment.
Also on the programme: The United Nations announces it will stay in Afghanistan to deliver aid despite the Taliban's decision to restrict women working with NGOs and UN agencies; and Newshour speaks to a professor at the University of Texas who has invented a way of translating someone's thoughts into written text. (Image: Smoke rises after aerial bombardment in Khartoum. Credit: Reuters)
