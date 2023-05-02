Main content

New seven-day ceasefire agreed in Sudan

A new ceasefire is set to start on Thursday but other ceasefires have failed to hold.

Violence has forced roughly 100,000 people to flee Sudan's borders. We speak to one Khartoum resident about what life is like there at the moment.
Also on the programme: The United Nations announces it will stay in Afghanistan to deliver aid despite the Taliban's decision to restrict women working with NGOs and UN agencies; and Newshour speaks to a professor at the University of Texas who has invented a way of translating someone's thoughts into written text. (Image: Smoke rises after aerial bombardment in Khartoum. Credit: Reuters)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

AI ‘godfather’ warns of danger ahead

Next

03/05/2023 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.