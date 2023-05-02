A man widely regarded as the godfather of artificial intelligence (AI) has quit his job at Google, warning about the risks posed by the technology he helped to develop. Dr Geoffrey Hinton joins a growing number of experts sharing their concerns about the speed at which AI is developing.

Also in the programme: a Kenyan preacher accused of encouraging his followers to starve themselves to death appears in court; and 83-year-old Motown legend Smokey Robinson returns with his first album of new material in over a decade.

(Photo: Artificial intelligence pioneer Geoffrey Hinton. Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch)