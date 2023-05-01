Main content

UN: Hundreds of thousands could flee Sudan

Fighting has triggered an exodus of people to neighbouring countries, including Egypt, Chad, and the Central African Republic.

Hundreds have been killed and thousands wounded, since fighting erupted in Sudan. We speak to the BBC's Chief International Correspondent Lyse Doucet who has been on board a Saudi ship that is picking up people fleeing the country.

Also on the programme: Police in Paris fire tear gas at demonstrators after violence broke out at a May Day rally; and the Hollywood writers threatening to go on strike.

(Photo shows black smoke rising above buildings in Khartoum. CREDIT: Reuters)

