Main content

Sudan crisis: humanitarian effort underway

Chaos at Port Sudan as thousands rush to leave.

Air strikes have pounded Khartoum, despite a truce aimed at allowing civilians to flee. More than 500 deaths have been reported with the true number of casualties believed to be much higher. Millions remain trapped in the Sudanese capital.

Also on the programme: we hear from the wife of a Wagner mercenary recruited to fight in Ukraine; and the monthly public transport pass that's getting people moving in Germany.

(Image: A man walks while smoke rises above buildings after aerial bombardment, during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum, Sudan, on 1 May 2023. Credit: Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Truce extended in Sudan

Next

UN: Hundreds of thousands could flee Sudan

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.