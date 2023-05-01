Air strikes have pounded Khartoum, despite a truce aimed at allowing civilians to flee. More than 500 deaths have been reported with the true number of casualties believed to be much higher. Millions remain trapped in the Sudanese capital.

Also on the programme: we hear from the wife of a Wagner mercenary recruited to fight in Ukraine; and the monthly public transport pass that's getting people moving in Germany.

(Image: A man walks while smoke rises above buildings after aerial bombardment, during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum, Sudan, on 1 May 2023. Credit: Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters)