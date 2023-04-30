Main content

Truce extended in Sudan

The army has urged people in Sudan's capital Khartoum to remain indoors as it targets paramilitary positions in the city.

Air strikes have pounded Sudan's capital, Khartoum, despite a truce aimed at allowing civilians to flee.

The army said it was attacking the city to flush out its paramilitary rivals, the Rapid Response Forces (RSF). The fighting intensified even as the warring sides said they would extend the truce by another three days.

We'll hear about the challenges of moving around a city at war and also hear from Darfur in the west.

Also in the programme: China has its first world chess champion; and how legalisation in Thailand led to a marijuana boom.

(Photo shows a burnt out car in Khartoum, Sudan. Credit: Getty Images)

