Tens of thousands of Sudanese have abandoned their homes and are fleeing the country. Satellite images show long bus convoys at the Egyptian border and in Port Sudan there has been a rush for the limited spaces on ships heading to Saudi Arabia. Our correspondent in the east of Chad says thousands of women, children and the elderly are fleeing the violence in the Darfur region.

Also in the programme: a key referendum in Uzbekistan; and history beckons in Naples.

(Photo: British nationals board an RAF plane during the evacuation from Wadi Seidna Air Base, Sudan. CREDIT: Arron Hoare/UK Ministry of Defence/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.)