As residents of Khartoum are told to brace for an escalation in the fighting, we hear how the rush to leave Sudan could tear some families apart.

Sudan's army says it's launching a major assault on Khartoum with heavy weapons, to try to dislodge a rival militia force which is in control of large parts of the capital. As residents of Khartoum are told to brace for an escalation in the fighting, we hear how the rush to leave Sudan could tear some families apart. One woman says she is being told to leave her husband behind.

Also in the programme: there's frustration in Kyiv at the EU's deal that limits agricultural imports from Ukraine; and we speak to a woman whose visit to see Michelangelo's famous statue David has made international headlines.

(Photo: British nationals have been evacuated to Cyprus, before flying to the UK. Credit: Reuters)