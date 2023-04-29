Main content

Sudan exodus continues

Fighting continues in Khartoum despite a ceasefire.

Fighting is continuing in parts of the Sudanese capital, Khartoum. Both the army and the RSF agreed to a ceasefire but it has not held. Tens of thousands of people are fleeing the country. Our correspondent Lyse Doucet is in Jeddah where many people fleeing the fighting have arrived.

Also on the programme: A court in the Netherlands has ordered a man suspected of fathering more than five hundred children to stop donating his sperm. And are laws designed to protect cows in India being used to target Muslims?

(Photo: Sudanese refugees who have fled the violence in their country gather to receive food supplements from World Food Programme (WFP). CREDIT: REUTERS/Mahamat Ramadane)

