Sudan crisis: General Hemedti speaks to BBC
Sudanese paramilitary leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo tells the BBC he’s ready for peace talks if hostilities cease.
The leader of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, tells the BBC he’s ready for peace talks if there is a cessation of hostilities. The current ceasefire has not held, and nearly two weeks of fighting between rival factions of Sudan’s military have left hundreds dead.
Also in the programme: a wave of Russian air strikes on cities across Ukraine has left at least 25 people dead; and rehearsals start for what is being billed as the world’s first heavy metal dance experience – Black Sabbath The Ballet.
(Photo: General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo speaking in Khartoum. Credit: REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah)
