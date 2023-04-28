The leader of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, tells the BBC he’s ready for peace talks if there is a cessation of hostilities. The current ceasefire has not held, and nearly two weeks of fighting between rival factions of Sudan’s military have left hundreds dead.

Also in the programme: a wave of Russian air strikes on cities across Ukraine has left at least 25 people dead; and rehearsals start for what is being billed as the world’s first heavy metal dance experience – Black Sabbath The Ballet.

(Photo: General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo speaking in Khartoum. Credit: REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah)