BBC chairman resigns

The government-appointed chairman of the BBC, Richard Sharp, has resigned after admitting that he breached the British government's code for public appointments. We hear from a former Conservative culture minister.

Also in the programme: WHO on the crisis in Sudan; and Eva Green's victory in a London court.

(Picture: Richard Sharp resignation statement 28/04/2023. Credit: BBC)

Sudan fighting continues despite preliminary ceasefire extension

28/04/2023 20:06 GMT

