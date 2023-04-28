Main content
BBC chairman resigns
The government-appointed chairman of the BBC, Richard Sharp, has resigned after admitting that he breached the British government's code for public appointments.
Also in the programme: WHO on the crisis in Sudan; and Eva Green's victory in a London court.
