Despite the new deal, mediated by the United States and Saudi Arabia, taking effect from midnight local time on Friday, the situation in Sudan remains critical.

The Sudanese Armed Forces and rival Rapid Support Forces have agreed to extend the ongoing truce for a further 72 hours taking effect from the date of the end of the current ceasefire. Despite the preliminary extension, heavy fighting in parts of the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, has continued.

Also on the programme: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has suspended election campaigning after he fell ill during a live television interview; and we remember the life of the revolutionary talk show host Jerry Springer, who’s died aged 79.

(Photo: Damaged car and buildings are seen at the central market during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan, April 27, 2023. Credit: REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah)