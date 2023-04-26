A fragile three-day ceasefire in Sudan has been threatened by an outbreak of renewed fighting between rival factions of the military. The violence broke out on the western outskirts of Omdurman, a city across the Nile from the capital, Khartoum. But much of central Khartoum remains calm, and thousands of Sudanese and foreign nationals are trying to get out.

Also on the programme: China plays peacemaker in Ukraine; and a major decision by the Vatican will see lay people getting a greater say in running the Catholic Church.

(Photo: British nationals get evacuated by military personnel in Khartoum. CREDIT: Phot Arron Hoare/UK MOD/Pool via REUTERS)