Ahmed Haroun, the former Sudanese minister of the interior who is wanted for crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court, has been released from prison in Sudan. Haroun has been accused of committing genocide in Darfur. He claimed that prison guards and the armed forces aided his escape.

(IMAGE: Ahmed Haroun displays his finger covered with ink after casting his vote in Kadugli, central Sudan, 02 May 2011 CREDIT: EPA/PHILIP DHIL)