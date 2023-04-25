It is the fourth effort to stop the fighting with previous truces not observed

A ceasefire in Sudan appears to be holding, although there have been reports of fresh gunfire and shelling. People on the ground confirm to us the situation is calmer, but they fear more violence will return to the streets.

Also in the programme: As Joe Biden launches his bid for re-election as US President, we get reaction from the Democrats and Republicans. And, we remember the musician, actor and political activist, Harry Belafonte, who has died at the age of 96.

(Photo: People fleeing clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army rest in Khartoum. Credit: Reuters).