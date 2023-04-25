There is some gunfire in Khartoum, but civilians are back on the streets of the capital

Residents of the war-torn Sudanese capital, Khartoum, are on the streets for the first time in days despite violations of a shaky ceasefire between two military factions. Both the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have accused each other of today's attacks, hours after a US- brokered three-day pause came into effect.

Also in the programme: President Biden confirms he will run for a second term in November next year; and scientists sound the alarm about a recent and rapid rise in the temperature of the oceans, further adding to the rise in atmospheric warming.

(Photo: A woman carries a gallon of water during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan on 22 April 2023. Credit: Reuters/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah)