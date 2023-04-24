A lull in the fighting in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, has allowed some people to leave their homes for the first time in days to search for food. A BBC reporter in the city says the clashes between rival branches of the military are notably less intense, particularly outside army headquarters. Thousands of foreigners and Sudanese have now fled Khartoum, either by air or on a lengthy journey by road.

Also in the programme: Fox News parts ways with host Tucker Carlson; and the potential impact of a record number of climbing permits being issued for Mount Everest this year.

(Photo: People gather as they flee clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum. CREDIT: REUTERS/El-Tayeb Siddig)