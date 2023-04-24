Millions remain trapped without food, water or healthcare amid intense fighting between rival generals in Sudan. Hospitals across the country have ceased to function, with reports of bodies left to decompose in the absence of staff. Meanwhile, the exodus of diplomats continues. We speak to the Norwegian Ambassador to Sudan, who managed to escape the fighting.

Also on the programme: The body of the Spanish fascist leader Primo de Rivera is exhumed from its colossal, Franco-era mausoleum complex; and India’s faltering attempts to reintroduce cheetahs.

(IMAGE:A person pushes a wheelbarrow with water containers during clashes between the RSFand the army in Khartoum North, April 22, 2023 CREDIT: REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/File Photo)