Sudan: Foreign nationals organising private evacuations

Countries scramble to evacuate nationals but many remain trapped.

A growing number of countries have evacuated diplomats from the Sudanese capital, Khartoum. There's been intense fighting in the city for more than a week, as a vicious power struggle between the army and a paramilitary group continues. Britain and the United States say they've already flown embassy staff out of Sudan. France, Germany and Italy have also been carrying out their own evacuation missions. But many foreign nationals remain trapped in Khartoum.

Also in the programme: the Russian culture wars; and the arrested Sikh separatist leader.

(Photo: A drone view shows smoke rising over the Khartoum North Light Industrial Area, in Bahri, Sudan. CREDIT: Video obtained by Reuters/ via REUTERS)

Yesterday 20:06GMT
