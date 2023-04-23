Main content

France organising evacuation from Sudan

The US military has evacuated American diplomats and their families from Khartoum

France is organising an evacuation of its citizens and embassy staff from the Sudanese capital after President Biden confirmed a US operation to extract its diplomats was over. Conflict has seen heavy bombardment in Khartoum, with hundreds killed and thousands more injured.

Also in the programme: Russia's arts community split over the war in Ukraine; and a radical preacher calling for Sikh independence from India has been arrested in Punjab state.

Picture: Smoke billows over residential buildings in eastern Khartoum on April 22, 2023. Picture credit: AFP via Getty Images

