Main content

Intense fighting hinders Sudan evacuations

First evacuees left Sudan and reached Jeddah

The Sudanese capital, Khartoum, has suffered some of the most intense fighting since clashes began a week ago between rival military factions. Sustained gunfire around the international airport dashed any immediate hope of evacuating more foreign nationals. The first to leave have been welcomed in the Saudi port of Jeddah.

Also on the programme: Australian writer and entertainer Barry Humphries passes away; and Wrexham’s Hollywood story continues.

(Photo: Smoke rises over the city during the ongoing fighting between Sudanese army and paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum. CREDIT: EPA/STRINGER)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Foreign nationals being evacuated from Sudan

Next

23/04/2023 12:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.