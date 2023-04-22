The Sudanese capital, Khartoum, has suffered some of the most intense fighting since clashes began a week ago between rival military factions. Sustained gunfire around the international airport dashed any immediate hope of evacuating more foreign nationals. The first to leave have been welcomed in the Saudi port of Jeddah.

Also on the programme: Australian writer and entertainer Barry Humphries passes away; and Wrexham’s Hollywood story continues.

(Photo: Smoke rises over the city during the ongoing fighting between Sudanese army and paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum. CREDIT: EPA/STRINGER)