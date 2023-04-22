The Sudanese army says British, US, French and Chinese nationals and diplomats will be evacuated by air.

One week on from the sudden eruption of violence in Sudan, the leader of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has agreed to facilitate the evacuation of British, US, French and Chinese foreign nationals “in the coming hours”. Previous plans to evacuate foreign nationals have not been implemented because of safety fears.

Also in the programme: more than 40 years after the deadly bombing of a synagogue in Paris, a French court has convicted a Lebanese-Canadian university professor of carrying out the attack; and can there be a Hollywood ending this football season for Welsh side Wrexham AFC?

(Photo: Smoke is seen to rise from buildings during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan. April 22, 2023. Credit: REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah)