Fighting between the army and the paramilitary RSF intensified on Friday.

Khartoum residents mark Eid amid heavy clashes between the army and the paramilitary RSF on Friday; also in the programme The UN's annual climate report warns glaciers are doomed to disappear;

the company continuing its legal fight against Fox News over their coverage of the last US presidential election; and 50 years after the Munich hostage crisis, Germany re-opens its investigation.

(Photo: Plumes of smoke across Khartoum. Credit: Reuters)