Khartoum residents mark Eid amid heavy clashes

Fighting between the army and the paramilitary RSF intensified on Friday.

Khartoum residents mark Eid amid heavy clashes between the army and the paramilitary RSF on Friday; also in the programme The UN's annual climate report warns glaciers are doomed to disappear;

the company continuing its legal fight against Fox News over their coverage of the last US presidential election; and 50 years after the Munich hostage crisis, Germany re-opens its investigation.

(Photo: Plumes of smoke across Khartoum. Credit: Reuters)

