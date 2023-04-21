A ceasefire some had hoped for during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr has not materialised in Khartoum, Sudan's capital.

A three-day truce during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr called by the UN, US and others has not materialised. Witnesses say bombing, shelling and gunfire continue in Khartoum.

After a week of fighting between two factions of the country's military leadership at least 400 people have been killed. So where can pressure to end the conflict come from?

Also in the programme: the UK's deputy prime minister has resigned over allegations of workplace bullying; and anti-LGBTQ legislation is deepening fears in Uganda.

(Photo shows smoke rising over the city of in Khartoum, Sudan during ongoing fighting between the Sudanese army and paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces. Credit: EPA)