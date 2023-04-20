The head of the Sudanese army says he can see only a military solution to nearly a week of fighting which has left more than three hundred people dead. General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan says he sees no room for talks with his paramilitary opponents of the Rapid Support Forces.

Also in the programme: One of the main critics of Tunisia's president - the opposition leader Rached Ghannouchi - has been jailed after being accused of plotting against state security. We hear from his daughter, and the country's Foreign Minister; and the SpaceX founder, Elon Musk, has insisted the test launch of the most powerful rocket ever built was a success - despite it exploding minutes after take off from Texas.

(Photo: Sudan's military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan stands at the podium during a ceremony to sign the framework agreement between military rulers and civilian powers in Khartoum, Sudan on 5 December 2022. Credit: Reuters/El Tayeb Siddig/File Photo)