Rached Ghannouchi, the leader of the Ennahda political party and one of the main opponents of the Tunisian president, Kais Saied, has been sent to jail, accused of threatening national security.

(Photo shows supporters of Rached Ghannouchi holding his picture at a protest. Credit: Jihed Abidellaoui/Reuters)