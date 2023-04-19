Violence goes on in Khartoum despite hopes of a ceasefire. We hear about the difficulties faced by humanitarian workers in Sudan. We also look at the background to the conflict in an interview with Jerome Tubiana, who once met one of the warring generals and now works for Doctors without Borders.

Also in the programme: the latest on the two American teenagers who have been charged with murder after a shooting at a birthday party; and the US Supreme Court temporarily extends access to an abortion pill.

(Photo: Smoke rises over Khartoum as fighting continues. Credit: STRINGER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock )