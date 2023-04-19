In a last-minute settlement before trial, Fox News agrees to pay $787.5m - about half of the $1.6bn initially sought by Dominion voting systems.

Fox News has settled a landmark defamation case brought against it over its reporting of the last US presidential election. It'll pay $787.5 million dollars to Dominion voting systems, which said the broadcaster had admitted to telling lies. Newshour hears from a former close colleague of Rupert Murdoch, Andrew Neil.

Also in the programme: Another promised humanitarian ceasefire in Sudan fails to materialise; and Ukraine's Eurovision contenders.

(Picture: John Poulos, CEO of Dominion Voting Systems, and lawyers Davida Brook, Justin Nelson and Stephen Shackleford leave the courthouse after Dominion Voting Systems and Fox settled a defamation lawsuit for $787.5 million, avoiding trial, over Fox's coverage of debunked election-rigging claims. Credit: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz)