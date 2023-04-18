Fighting is continuing in parts of Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, despite a 24-hour ceasefire that was due to start at 1800 local time.

Despite Sudan’s two rival generals agreeing to a humanitarian pause to allow civilians to get medical help and supplies, fighting has continued in the Sudanese capital. We speak to a humanitarian worker in Khartoum.

Also on the programme: Newshour speaks to the wife of Russian opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza a day after he was sentenced to 25 years in jail for treason by a Russian court; and more than half a century after the contraceptive pill was first approved in the US, scientists are finally making headway with a male equivalent.

(Picture: Sudanese people carry buckets as they look for drinking water after supplies were affected due to the ongoing fighting between Sudanese army and paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces in Khartoum, Sudan, 18 April 2023. Credit: STRINGER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)