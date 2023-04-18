The pause is due to start at six o’clock local time according to General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

Sudan's rival generals have agreed a twenty-four-hour ceasefire following four days of intense fighting in Khartoum and other towns. We will hear from a resident of the capital Khartoum.

Also on the programme: Russian court rejects appeal to release American reporter Evan Gershkovich; and controversy over an award-winning photograph created by artificial intelligence.

(Picture: Smoke rises from burning aircraft inside Khartoum Airport during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum. Credit: Reuters)