Sudan generals 'agree' to ceasefire

The pause is due to start at six o’clock local time according to General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

Sudan's rival generals have agreed a twenty-four-hour ceasefire following four days of intense fighting in Khartoum and other towns. We will hear from a resident of the capital Khartoum.

Also on the programme: Russian court rejects appeal to release American reporter Evan Gershkovich; and controversy over an award-winning photograph created by artificial intelligence.

(Picture: Smoke rises from burning aircraft inside Khartoum Airport during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum. Credit: Reuters)

Today 13:06GMT
18/04/2023 20:06 GMT

  • Today 13:06GMT
