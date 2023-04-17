The UN special envoy to Sudan, Volker Perthes, has condemned the violence of the past three days and said he'd asked both the army and paramilitary forces to hold a brief ceasefire to allow humanitarian access to civilians.

Also in the programme: There's been widespread condemnation of the record jail term for one of President Putin's most fearless critics, Vladimir Kara-Murza; and our South-East Asia Correspondent Jonathan Head reports from inside Myanmar for the first time since the coup.

(Photo: Smoke rises from the tarmac of Khartoum International Airport as a fire burns, in Khartoum, Sudan on 17 April 2023 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Abdullah Abdel Moneim/via Reuters)