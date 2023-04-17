UN Sudan envoy condemns violence
Volker Perthes asks army and paramilitary forces for ceasefire to allow humanitarian access
The UN special envoy to Sudan, Volker Perthes, has condemned the violence of the past three days and said he'd asked both the army and paramilitary forces to hold a brief ceasefire to allow humanitarian access to civilians.
Also in the programme: There's been widespread condemnation of the record jail term for one of President Putin's most fearless critics, Vladimir Kara-Murza; and our South-East Asia Correspondent Jonathan Head reports from inside Myanmar for the first time since the coup.
(Photo: Smoke rises from the tarmac of Khartoum International Airport as a fire burns, in Khartoum, Sudan on 17 April 2023 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Abdullah Abdel Moneim/via Reuters)
