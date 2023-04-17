Main content

Heavy fighting continues in Sudan for third day

Fighting is continuing across Sudan for a third day, with battles raging in densely-populated areas, as rival generals compete for power.

Fighting is continuing across Sudan for a third day, with battles raging in densely-populated areas, as rival generals compete for power. We hear from the capital Khartoum and the Darfur region in Sudan's west.

Also in the programme: Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza sentenced to twenty-five years in jail; and jazz great Ahmed Jamal dies.

(Picture: Burnt-out passenger aircraft at Khartoum International Airport. Credit: Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies)

