Main content
Heavy fighting continues in Sudan for third day
Fighting is continuing across Sudan for a third day, with battles raging in densely-populated areas, as rival generals compete for power.
Fighting is continuing across Sudan for a third day, with battles raging in densely-populated areas, as rival generals compete for power. We hear from the capital Khartoum and the Darfur region in Sudan's west.
Also in the programme: Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza sentenced to twenty-five years in jail; and jazz great Ahmed Jamal dies.
(Picture: Burnt-out passenger aircraft at Khartoum International Airport. Credit: Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies)
Last on
Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Next
Broadcast
- Today 13:06GMTBBC World Service