Dozens of civilians dead as Sudan's rival generals battle it out for a second day – can the mediators now on their way to the country stop the fighting?

Fierce clashes have been reported across Sudan as fighting between rival armed factions continues to spread.

The escalation came on the second day of clashes between the army and Rapid Support Forces paramilitaries, which have now left at least 59 dead.

We'll hear from residents of the capital Khartoum trapped by the conflict. And ask if the mediators now on their way to the country can stop the fighting?

Also in the programme: the Syrians risking their lives for a desert delicacy; and we report on the Team Ninja Trollhunters trying to combat climate change deniers online.

(Photo shows smoke rising over Khartoum as army and paramilitaries clash in power struggle. Credit: @lostshmi on Instagram/Reuters)