Second day of fighting in Sudan between the government army and paramilitary RSF group.

Fierce fighting is raging for a second day in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, as rival wings of the armed forces fight for power. Health workers say over 50 civilians and dozens of fighters have been killed as fighting spreads beyond the country's main city. We'll bring you the latest news and analysis from inside Sudan.

Also in the programme: two very different films are making the headlines right now. One is a Hollywood comedy-horror based on Bram Stoker's fictional vampire character, Dracula; the other is a thriller based in Egypt and centred on one of the country's most prestigious institutions. We'll hear from a film critic about one of the movies and the director of the other.

And a deeply personal book reflecting on what it's like caring for a family member with dementia. We speak to the US doctor who wrote it.

(Picture: Smoke rises over the city of Khartoum as army and paramilitaries clash in power struggle, Sudan, April 15, 2023 in this picture obtained from social media. Credit: Instagram @lostshmi/via REUTERS)