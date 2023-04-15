A power struggle between Sudan's army and a notorious paramilitary force has rocked the capital, Khartoum, with at least three civilians confirmed dead.

The Sudanese capital, Khartoum, has been rocked by gunfire and explosions as heavy fighting takes place between two rival factions of the military.

Casualty numbers are unclear, but doctors have called on humanitarian organisations to provide medical assistance to the injured.

We will have eye witness accounts and analysis on what is happening and why -- and those trapped in the middle of the fighting.

Also in the programme: The former Chief of Staff to the director of the CIA gives us his response to the Pentagon leaks and how damaging they could be to the war effort in Ukraine; and as families in Yemen are reunited with a large-scale prisoner swap underway, we hear from ICRC who have been involved in the operation transferring the detainees.

(Photo shows smoke rising near the Halfaya bridge in Khartoum during clashes between the Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese army. Credit: Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters)