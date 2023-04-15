Main content

Power struggle rocks Sudan

A power struggle between Sudan's army and a notorious paramilitary force has rocked the capital, Khartoum, with at least three civilians confirmed dead.

The Sudanese capital, Khartoum, has been rocked by gunfire and explosions as heavy fighting takes place between two rival factions of the military.

Casualty numbers are unclear, but doctors have called on humanitarian organisations to provide medical assistance to the injured.

We will have eye witness accounts and analysis on what is happening and why -- and those trapped in the middle of the fighting.

Also in the programme: The former Chief of Staff to the director of the CIA gives us his response to the Pentagon leaks and how damaging they could be to the war effort in Ukraine; and as families in Yemen are reunited with a large-scale prisoner swap underway, we hear from ICRC who have been involved in the operation transferring the detainees.

(Photo shows smoke rising near the Halfaya bridge in Khartoum during clashes between the Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese army. Credit: Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Sudanese army clashes with a paramilitary group in Khartoum

Next

16/04/2023 12:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.